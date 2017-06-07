Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records Episode 10 Impression

On this episode, Sistine’s fiance visits the academy to guest teach. Later, Glenn becomes curious about the fiance.

So it’s funny to see Sistine develop more on her romantic attraction towards Glenn since the kissing ritual from the two previous episodes. Also it was cool that Glenn explains some of his thoughts about the fiance and interfered in some moments. Other that that, I wonder how Glenn will be able to counter the next coming up plot. Now what’s going to happen next? Overall, fiance plot introduced and some more hilarious moments.

Conclusion: Fiance plot introduced and some more hilarious moments. …continue reading