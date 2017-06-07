Training Day: Use Orientation to Learn New Skills for the Job Ahead

Source: Gaijin Pot So, you have passed the interview and arrived in Japan. The next step in your ALT career journey is training. However, just because you passed the interview and are attending the orientation sessions doesn’t mean that you’re out of the water yet. Your ALT company will still be evaluating your behavior and attitude at the training. If they think they made a mistake in bringing you to the training, they may let you go on the spot. As with the interview process, much of what trainers look for in new recruits is perspective and mental outlook. In part four of our A Little Training for ALTs series, we present four key approaches to learning new skills as you start your initial ALT training and how they can benefit you down the road in your career. 1. Your attitude Your attitude during training is probably the one thing your company will be looking at the most. They want to see how you really are as a person and not as an interviewee. Due to a large amount of new information covered, training can end up turning into a long process. If you are slouching in your seat and have a bad attitude, this could leave a bad impression on the company that just hired you. However, if you are trying to pay attention and are asking questions; this will show your company you are serious about the job. 2. Your motivation Being proactive can show your company you are serious about the position, as well. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Asking questions looks good on you. You won’t look like someone who just wants to get in and out of the training. During activities, raise your hand and volunteer. It doesn’t matter if you have no experience because almost everyone there is the same …continue reading