Source: city-cost.com What is it like to work in Japan? Well, here’s the brutal truth that you’ll probably not want to hear … the same as anywhere else … eventually. Yes, the power of work to make life feel like a repetitive slog seems to know no bounds. One could own a nice little bar by a tropical beach spending lazy days serving fresh coconuts to beautiful-bodied holidaymakers and still feel dread at the prospect of a Monday. Stick around in Japan long enough, and you’ll find yourself in the typically bipolar rhythms of the working week familiar to myriad workers around the world. But hang on! Hopefully it will take a good while before working in Japan loses its lustre. In that time there will be much to enjoy, fascinate, frustrate, annoy, bemuse and amuse.Doubtless, for many, the prospect of working in Japan will excite and overwhelm, but like all experiences with the unknown, things typically fall into place one way or another, leaving you to think, ‘What was I so worried about?’. While we can never comprehensively answer the question, ‘What is it like to work in Japan?’, we can highlight some of the quirks, misunderstandings, and things to be aware of.Day-to-day working life in JapanGossips at coffee machines, chainsmokers, conversations dominated by moans about the boss, pointless meetings, David Brent style management, bland office decor … Japan shares the same fixtures and fittings of places of work all around the world. Indeed when it comes to it, it’s just work; the lucky ones want to be there, there rest of us would rather be somewhere else. The characters are the same in Japan, too; the office clown, the one who doesn’t say anything, the horrible boss, the nice boss, the one who …continue reading