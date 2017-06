Taisenkaku is a big ryokan in Haki, Asakura city. Enmeikan (see previous post) is across the road. It has many different kinds of baths, among which a women’s only bath and a so-called jungle bath. There is also an outdoor bath and family bath for people who’d like to bathe privately with their family. I recommend taking your time and trying all the different baths.

Jungle bath



