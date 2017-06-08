15 Superb Matcha Treats To Try This Summer

Source: savvytokyo.com Pablo’s Matcha Cheese Tart One from our favorite baked cheese tart brand, Pablo. This green tea delicacy is sprinkled with powdered sugar, topped with rich matcha whip cream and decorated with sweet azuki beans. Wait ’till the superb matcha cream oozes out of the tart after a single bite, pretty much taking you to heaven. Available at Pablo mini stores across Japan. ¥230 apiece. More Info Lawson’s Red Bean And Matcha Whip Cream Puff This Lawson favorite is a fusion of Kyoto Uji matcha whip cream and Hokkaido’s red beans, creating the finest puff for a bargain price. Buy at all Lawson stores across Japan (excluding Okinawa). ¥160. More Info The Strings’ Green Tea Afternoon Tea Set The Intercontinental Hotel opens up the green season with an unforgettable matcha-filled afternoon. The limited event includes a great number of matcha-inspired sweets, sandwiches and drinks all made from high quality ingredients. Available at The Strings by Intercontinental Tokyo daily from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. by June 30, 2017. ¥4,000. More Info Syumpoo’s Matcha Poundcake Another proud seasonal special from Syumpoo, this matcha pound cake is baked with rich matcha powder and Hokkaido’s sweet azuki beans to create the perfect combination of flavors. Available at HanaSyumpoo Ecute Tokyo, Ecute Shinagawa, Takashimaya Food Maison Shin-Yokohama and Sky Tree Town until mid August, 2017. ¥1,296. More Info Rihga Royal Hotel Tokyo’s Green Tea Fair Cakes, Japanese style-parfaits, cocktails and take-home sweets, the Rihga Royal Hotel near Waseda station in Tokyo, is offering it all this summer with its special Kyoto “Wazuka” Green Tea Fair. Taste the special 3-item dessert plate (pictured) (¥2,495), Japanese green tea parfait (¥2,495), as well as …continue reading