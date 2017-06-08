Source: Japanese Blog Japan is a fascinating country to explore with a lot to offer visitors. With a few weeks in the Land of the Rising Sun, you can explore its bustling cities, visit stunning natural areas, soak in hot springs, take in a sumo match, eat all the sushi you can handle, and so much more. Here’s a closer look at what you can do in a 3 weeks in Japan recap. Tokyo Busiest intersection in the world. We start off in the capital and the largest metropolitan area in the world. Tokyo is actually a collection of 23 wards, which are all unique in their own way. With a few days here, you can hit temples, museums, the fish market, a sumo tournament, and take in a bit of the nightlife. You’ll have to plan a return trip, though, because there’s just so much to see and do here. Train Travel in Japan Ridin’ that (Japanese) train. The best way to get around Japan is definitely by train. Pick up a Rail Pass that can cover your entire trip and you’ll be able to hop on and off trains as you please. This post details the different types of trains, how to buy tickets, and has more useful info on the rail pass. Hakone Yar, me maties. Located just 100 km west of the capital, Hakone is a stunning mountainous region that’s definitely worth a few days. Here you can stay in a traditional Japanese ryokan, relax and play in an onsen water park, visit Hell’s Valley, ride a pirate ship, and check out an awesome outdoor art museum. <iframe …continue reading