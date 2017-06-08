5 Major Pros of Working in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot I’ll cheerfully admit that I do my share of writing (aka complaining) about work-related issues in Japan. The expected overtime (and karoshi, or “death from overwork”), intensely rigid bureaucracy and gender-related discrimination are all important topics to discuss and work on improving. However, constantly thinking only about the negatives of working in Japan is intensely demotivating, so I keep an ongoing list of things to be for which to be grateful. While some are very specific to my situation, such as getting to experience the Japan travel boom firsthand, and others are really silly (for instance, my sheer adoration of fresh tofu) there are a few that should be universal. 1. Health Insurance Depending on where you come from, something as basic as having a decent health insurance plan may seem obvious. However, for expats who come from countries (such as the United States) where those in power are trying to make being alive a “pre-existing condition,” the security of being able to get company-covered health insurance is a very big deal. While the amount of coverage you get depends on the type of policy your company provides, being able to get medical treatment for a small fee (or even for “free”) and not having to worry about ¥30,000 charges for five minutes of a doctor’s time makes me incredibly grateful. In addition to insurance, companies in Japan require their employees take part in a yearly health check. While getting poked and prodded for a couple hours is certainly not my idea of fun (and the lack of privacy about the results is also not ideal), I know several people who have caught major potential health issues in the bud thanks to these regular check-ups. 2. Commuting Allowance As someone who has spent her entire working life in Japan, it’s easy …continue reading