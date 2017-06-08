Boys, Be More Than Just Boys

Source: Manga Therapy So an interview about something I’ve kind of kept hidden from people for a while just surfaced and it’s glorious. One of Japan’s hottest comedians (and hardcore anime fan), Yuki Iwai, was interviewed about his love for anime. What becomes fascinating is the fact that he loves “boys’ love” series, a genre that almost all male fans stray away from. When Iwai talked about his introduction to anime and his habits, the conversation goes straight into BL as he talked about the series that got him into it, Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo. Iwai says, ‘There is this character named Franz, who dies protecting the protagonist. The viewer later finds out that Franz loves the protagonist very much. Moreover, Franz even had a very lovely fiance, but he cannot love her from the bottom of his heart, as he is in love with the protagonist. At the time, it was very surprising to me. I was like, “Wait, they are both boys, right?” It was very rare for a TV anime to have BL aspects those days, so I felt, “Wow, anime can do anything,” and I experienced some sort of a culture shock.’ Iwai further elaborates that he watched series like Junjo Romantica without holding any stereotypes. He became a BL fan for life after watching a few more series geared towards women. Iwai also makes a subtle point about the gender construct as well. “Q: Maybe we just don’t know it, but everyone including men can have such feelings (over male voice actors being good at their roles). You may be the first one to let everyone know this fact. Iwai: Yeah, maybe. It’s not like I want to have relationships with boys, but I like to forget that I’m a man, and just think, “This guy is cool” …continue reading