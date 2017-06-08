GPIF’s Mizuno “not satisfied” with asset managers’ governance

Source: ijapicap.com Japanese asset managers … “have to have best-in-class corporate governance before they ask their portfolio companies to improve their corporate governance… ‘I’m not very satisfied so far’”, GPIF’s CIO Hiromichi Mizuno told a London conference on Tuesday according to Investment & Pensions Europe. In addition “Mizuno said he wanted to incentivise Japanese corporates to perform better on environmental, social, and governance issues, and allocate more to corporates and managers that took such issues seriously. “GPIF also wants to bridge a communication or transparency gap between ESG researchers and the companies they evaluate, he said. “Mizuno said he was ‘tired’ of hearing those assigning ESG scores to corporates saying companies were not good enough or did not disclose the necessary information, while on the other side corporations said they did not know what information the ESG researchers were looking for. “GPIF is therefore demanding that index vendors and ESG researchers disclose the methodology they use so companies know what information is being sought, said Mizuno.” © 2017 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.

