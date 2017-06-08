Ten Reasons to be Thankful for Life in Deep Kyoto

Source: deep kyoto I used to have this idea that I hadn’t really settled into a new area until I’d found my najimina bar, my friendly local, the kind of small hole-in-the-wall type place where everyone knows each other and your drink arrives before you even order. It took me a while to find my najimina bar in Kyoto, but when I did, it opened all kinds of doors to me. I met a group of like-minded music-loving weirdos who became my first real Kyoto friends. And through them I discovered other places of interest: bars, cafes and restaurants, and I started writing about them. It was in that bar that I first heard the words “deep Kyoto” and it gave me the idea for a website, a website that led me to yet more friendships and encounters…

– Excerpt from “Up & Down the Ki’” in the e-book anthology Deep Kyoto: Walks. Ten years ago today I wrote my very first post for Deep Kyoto in which I laid out my intention to introduce independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants of character and “to venture a little deeper into the Japanese community… meet more good people and find more good places.” Well, from a simple idea born in a Kiyamachi bar, this website has grown and evolved to cover a much wider field than dining and drinking. Indeed in some ways Deep Kyoto seems to have taken on a life of its own and become much more than just my blog (take a look at the lively Deep Kyoto Group on Facebook for example). For me personally, writing this website has also been a life-changing experience. I think I ought to be grateful for that, so here on Deep Kyoto’s tenth anniversary are ten good …continue reading