Two amazing shrines on the coast of Miyazaki

Source: city-cost.com Miyazaki Prefecture is located at the south eastern coast of Kyushu. Other than Kanto and Kansai region, not so many foreign tourists are travelling there. That is why Miyazaki still has some amazing spots you can enjoy without having too many people around you. Next to several beaches and resorts, especially the following two shrines along the Nichinan Coast of Miyazaki are worth a visit. UDO SHRINEUdo Shrine, in Japanese called Udo Jingu (鵜戸神宮), is a shrine set inside a cave surrounded by the cliffs. It is quite a unique location for a shrine and it’s what makes this one so amazing. Inside the cave you find the shrine building, but you also can buy the typical shrine goods, such as wishing plaques and fortune papers. It is interesting to explore inside the cave, furthermore the lights coming in from outside can make a certain atmosphere. It is said that if you drink the water which drips down the rocks, it is good for pregnancy, childbirth, nursing and women who are hoping to have a child. However, Udo Shrine is also known as a shrine to the god of marriage. There is also a lot to explore around the shrine area outside of the cave. First you need to walk a while around the coast line to reach the cave anyway and can get some amazing views with the surrounding cliff. In front of the cave you are able to try undama throwing. Undama are small balls which people try to throw. If they land in the target ring they will bring you luck. The target is marked by a rope on a stone between the cliffs. There is only one rule you need to take care about: women should throw with their right hand and men should use their …continue reading