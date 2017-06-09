Flying More Comfortably

My personal preference is to use air miles to fly business class for less than the price of economy. Another option is to use air miles to travel for free.

However you choose to fly, there are a few things you can do to transform the flying experience and make it much more pleasant.

The tips today are for medium- to long-distance flights, ie ones where you might want to sleep. For shorter flights it’s probably not worth bothering with them 🙂

Surprisingly, one of the best things you can do is to get changed just before or just after you get on the plane.

I discovered just how much difference this makes a few years ago, when I took a special trip with my wife and we flew in JAL first class to New York. When we got to our seats we found JAL pajamas there (basically a very soft tracksuit). The other passengers got changed immediately, so we did the same.

I’m sure the service, the huge beds, the food and drink, and the peace and quiet helped, but that was one of the most pleasant flights I have ever had.

The next time I flew was in economy, but I took along my pajamas and got changed while people were boarding.

And found that the flight was much more pleasant, relaxing, and comfortable. Just before landing I changed back into my street clothes and was ready to hit the ground running.

Now I don't think you need the magical first class pajamas. The key points are soft, comfortable, loose-fitting clothes that you change into.