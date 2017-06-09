How much does it cost to travel from Osaka to Hiroshima?

Source: city-cost.com It’s a journey of around 300 km from Osaka to Hiroshima. Land routes are likely to squeeze between Kobe and Kyoto before moving through Himeji and Okayama and onto Hiroshima, sometimes flirting with the Inland Sea along the way. In fact, the trip between Osaka and Hiroshima is one that, if there’s no need for rush, will reward with a number of historical sights and potential for languid exploration of the Inland Sea’s islands and inlets. Still, the urge to rush might be understandable. Travellers buzzed up on Osaka’s infection energy have much to look forward to in Hiroshima. Despite a still recent history scarred by devastation, Hiroshima has emerged as surely a ‘must see’ urban area of Japan. Vibrant and exciting but without the overwhelming scale of Tokyo, Hiroshima has attractions aplenty inside and nearby the city – the Peace Memorial Park and Museum, A-Bomb Dome, Hiroshima Castle, and Miyajima tend to grab the headlines, but the city’s downtown area and nearby towns like Onomichi can more than hold there own. All of these and more make Hiroshima a great place to visit and to live. There are a few options for getting from Osaka to Hiroshima which we detail below together with how much they cost.Expensive: Shinkansen from Osaka to Hiroshima (~ 10,000 – 14,000 yen)Hiroshima is a stop on the Sanyo Shinkansen line (actually San’yō Shinkansen) which runs between Shin-Osaka and Hakata (Fukuoka) stations. There are four types of train available – Nozomi, Mizuho, Sakura, Hikari, and Kodama. Nozomi / Mizuho trains from Shin-Osaka to Hiroshima stations take around 80 mins, Sakura / Hikari around 90 mins, and Kodama ~ 3 hrs. Kodama Shinkansen trains stop at all possible stations and given the similar costs there is no sense in using this service to go directly to …continue reading