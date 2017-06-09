Mastering The Art Of Japanese Cooking With Fiona Uyema

Source: savvytokyo.com When many years ago Fiona Uyema came to Japan on a one year university exchange program, nothing would hint to her that her life would forever be connected to this country, so far away from her native Ireland. Yet today, she considers Japan her second home and the roots of who she is now: an established Japanese cook, a recipe book writer, media contributor, owner of her own soy sauce brand, and a mother of two sons, who have grown up tasting the best of washoku treats cooked at their own kitchen in Ireland. “Everyday I continue to be fascinated by the amazing health benefits of the Japanese diet and the concept of balance. Low in fat and high in protein, the Japanese diet is one of the healthiest in the world,” Fiona says, as she recalls the early steps into discovering the Japanese cuisine — now, the core pillar of her career and way of living. Fiona Uyema during a Japanese cooking demonstration. The Japan Encounter Fiona came to Japan in 2000 as a college student, settling down in Gumma prefecture. She was studying International Marketing and Japanese back in Ireland and was here to experience the country for what she thought was a very time-limited encounter. For the first three months she stayed with a host family who became her parents away from home and her first true at-home experience of Japan. They also became the first people to introduce Fiona to the simplicity and natural flavors of the Japanese cuisine, an experience she refers to as “life changing.” “My homestay mother was a fantastic cook and a very kind lady. In the evenings I would sit at the kitchen table chatting to her and watching her prepare that evening’s meal in her small Japanese kitchen, where the most important …continue reading