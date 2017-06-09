Mount Tsukuba Ibaraki ken

Source: city-cost.com It’s not one ordinary trail hike 2hours for those who have mastered the trail but for first timers like myself, It took me more than 3hours to get to the top of the mountain. Mount Tsukuba is divided into Two parts the Female and Male mountain which will surely capture your heart.The trail starts at the foot of the mountain actually from a big shrine, from there you could go up by either “rope way” which will lead you to the female part of the mountain or a “cable car” which will bring you closer to the male part of the mountain but either way it will not bring out that “mountaineer” in you. The best way to enjoy is to walk your way up and experience heart pounding, non stop sweating, and muscle cramping so that you could really feel that emotional moment when you arrive at the top. There are food stalls and sovereign shops at the top and you could dine in a 360 degree rotating restaurant which will give you a magnificent view of the Cities. After a power snack we then explored the male part of the mountain,it’s a bit high and steep but the view was great after which we moved towards the female part of the mountain and there I was magnified and I was in awe with the view and every inche of pain faded away. I will be back sometime soon. …continue reading