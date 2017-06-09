Propelling ASEAN towards clean coal technology

Source: Asia Pathways Coal, the most abundant and reliable energy resource, will continue to be the dominant energy source in power generation to meet the fast-growing electricity demand in the emerging economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The share of coal use in power generation was 32% in 2015, and this is projected to increase to 42% by 2040. In contrast, the share of gas in power generation was 42% in 2015 but is projected to drop to 37% by 2040 (Kimura and Han, 2016). The increasing use of coal for power generation in ASEAN countries will lead to the widespread construction of coal-fired power plants, which, without the use of the best available clean-coal technology (CCT), will result in increased greenhouse gas and carbon dioxide emissions. The seemingly relaxed approach to global emissions taken by the United States government led by Donald Trump may have the unintended effect of encouraging the widespread construction of less-efficient coal-fired power plants in power-hungry emerging ASEAN and the rest of the Asian economies. Policy approaches must be reviewed, therefore, so that emerging Asia can afford CCTs and to allow for more sustainable green growth across ASEAN and emerging Asia. The dissemination of CCTs for the clean and efficient use of coal in the East Asia Summit region is of pressing importance. A study conducted by the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia on the strategic use of coal in the region concluded that the application of inefficient technologies and ineffective environmental standards and regulations would lead to a waste of valuable coal resources (Otaka and Han, 2016). The study examined various technologies (ultra-supercritical [USC], supercritical, and subcritical boiler types), comparing their thermal efficiencies, investment costs, maintenance costs, fuel consumption, and carbon dioxide emissions. It found that the use of highly efficient technologies, …continue reading