What should South Korea’s new trade policy be?

Author: Troy Stangarone, KEI

In South Korea’s recent presidential campaign, the candidates put forward a variety of positions on issues of the day, with one exception. Trade — the lifeblood of South Korea’s economy — was conspicuously absent from the discussion.

A woman walks in Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, 31 March 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji).

Now that Moon Jae-in has secured the presidency, he should build South Korea’s trade policy around the need for strong rules that protect international trade and investment. This includes increasing South Korean competitiveness and minimising the ability of countries to retaliate against South Korea for political reasons as China has done over the contentious Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system. To achieve these goals, the Moon administration should join a revived version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and push for more ambition in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Trade matters immensely to South Korea’s economic growth — according to the OECD, trade accounts for 85 per cent of South Korea’s GDP. But while exports have grown in recent months, they are down 13.5 per cent since 2014 and total trade is down 18 per cent over the same period.

Some of the decline in South Korean trade can be attributed to a corresponding decline in commodity prices. But South Korea is also increasingly facing greater