Why is Japan’s Rainy Season Called ‘The Month of No Water’?

Source: Gaijin Pot The start of tsuyu, or the rainy season, was officially announced for Kyushu on June 6 this year, one day later than usual for us in Fukuoka. I've always wondered how the start of the rainy season was determined, for no sooner is the season announced than we experience a week of beautiful, sunny weather. It is as if Mother Nature is snubbing her nose at the meteorologists and saying, "Think ye can pin me down, d'ye? Well, take that!" The answer to this question lies in first understanding why it rains. (No, it has nothing to do with angels crying.) From about May to July, there is a stationary front over Japan known as the baiu zensen (梅雨前線, the seasonal rain front). Check a weather map of Japan at this time of year and you'll find a horizontal front with semi-circles on the northern side and triangles on the southern side. According to WikiHow, this indicates a stationary front or a non-moving boundary between two differing air masses. Because of the front, long continuous rainy periods can be expected to linger in the area affected. In East Asia, air masses of differing temperatures and humidity from areas of high atmospheric pressure over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Pacific Ocean meet along the baiu zensen, creating clouds and rain. The strength of these two regions bumping up against each other prevents the front from dissipating. When there has been a number of days of unsettled weather and it looks likely to continue to be rainy or cloudy for a period of several continuous days, the Japanese Meteorological Agency will announce that a particular region of Japan has entered tsuyu iri (梅雨入り, the rainy season). Similarly, tsuyu ake (梅雨明け, the end of the rainy season) is announced when the rains have stopped and there