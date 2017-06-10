China, the US and anti-dumping actions

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Minsoo Lee, ADB Dumping is defined in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade as the practice ‘by which products of one country are introduced into the commerce of another country at less than the normal value of the products’. When it comes to accusing countries of engaging in dumping, China’s name comes up a lot. The Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, China, 24 September 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-600×400.jpg” title=”The Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, China, 24 September 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-400×267.jpg” alt=”The Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, China, 24 September 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-600×400.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-100×67.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSPFVA-500×333.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Anti-dumping investigations and measures against China have increased significantly over the last two decades. In 1995, anti-dumping investigations and measures against China accounted for 13 per cent and 22 per cent respectively of global investigations and measures. By 2011, that had increased to 32 per cent and 38 per cent. Anti-dumping investigations are undertaken by the affected country to determine whether an imported product is being ‘dumped’. A key aspect of anti-dumping investigations relates to the ‘normal value’ of the imported good. If the product is imported from a market-based economy, the ‘normal value’ is simply the price in the seller’s domestic market. But if the good is imported from a ‘nonmarket economy’ — which China is still defined as — then alternative methods are applied, including the use of surrogate country data. But this surrogate data usually leads to much higher estimations of dumping and thus penalties on the selling country. During the 1995–2011 period, 74 per cent of the anti-dumping investigations against China resulted in …continue reading