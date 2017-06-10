Enjoying my life in iwaki

Source: city-cost.com Hello everyone!! I’ve been working here in japan for almost 2 years. And currently stay here in Fukushima ken iwaki city. Some of my friends think that Fukushima is still dangerous beacause of what happened 6 years ago. At first yes I am afraid too, but time past by, I can say that I made the right decision. Because in here you can find peace of mind, you can enjoy nice places, just like Hawaiians resort where you can enjoy any time and in any seasons, you can also find here nice beaches ,and you can do fishing while watching the beautiful sunset.That’s what I love the most actually. ” Beautiful places,delicious food, and so much more to enjoy here in iwaki. …continue reading