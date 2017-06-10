My Hero Parenting Academia Lesson

mangatherapy:

“It’s

yours! IT’S YOUR POWER!” In most cases, parents raise their

children to grow up and become adults that are free to do whatever

they please. Yet for some of us, we get burdened from living up to

those who brought us to this world. One of Shonen Jump’s latest hit

manga, My Hero Academia, takes a look at a character whose

dual-powered nature reflects the conflict he and many adolescents growing up face. Keep reading

Because this finally became animated, I wanted to repost this. I know fans were impressed with certain battles, but this is the one that made me a fan. The whole “sports festival” story is what really got me into My Hero Academia.

…continue reading