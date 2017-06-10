My Hero Parenting Academia Lesson

In most cases, parents raise their
children to grow up and become adults that are free to do whatever
they please. Yet for some of us, we get burdened from living up to
those who brought us to this world. One of Shonen Jump’s latest hit
manga, My Hero Academia, takes a look at a character whose
dual-powered nature reflects the conflict he and many adolescents growing up face.
Because this finally became animated, I wanted to repost this. I know fans were impressed with certain battles, but this is the one that made me a fan. The whole “sports festival” story is what really got me into My Hero Academia.