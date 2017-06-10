If you are interested in cars, you may want to check out Nagoya Auto Festival, featuring newer, highly customized vehicles. There will be no shortage of interesting vehicles to peruse, as well as other attractions such as special guests, performances, and a food court.

Nagoya Auto Festival 2017

This is a relatively more famous show (when compared to last June’s Nostalgic Car Festival) with a higher amount of excitement, guests, performances, and pointedly more vendors of car related businesses.

July 8/9, 2017 from 10:00

Portmesse Nagoya Exhibition Hall 3

Admission is JPY 2,000

www.n-autofestival.jp (Japanese)

Portmesse Nagoya

Address: 〒455-0848 Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya, Minato Ward, Kinjofuto, 2 Chome−2 (map)

Phone: 052-398-1771

Public transit access: Kinjō-futō Station

Image by screenshot from www.n-autofestival.jp, used without permission.

