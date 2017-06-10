|credit|

Established in 2002, Second Harvest is Japan’s very first nationwide food bank. A non-profit organization dedicated to improving food security, reducing food waste and helping those living below the poverty line, Second Harvest is on the front line against unnecessary waste and hunger, with a core goal of creating a “food safety net” for all. The organisation is always looking for support, whether in the form of time, food or money, from everyone, including non-Japanese nationals. Read on to learn more about their work and all the information you’ll need to get involved yourself.

The problem

It is estimated that 20 million people, or 1 in every 6, live in relative poverty in Japan. Despite being the world

The post Second Harvest Japan: Get Involved With the Fight Against Hunger and Food Waste appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading