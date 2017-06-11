The choice between sentiment and reality in US–Australia ties

Source: East Asia Forum Author: James Curran, University of Sydney Australia has retreated to sentimentalism in dealing with the shock of Donald Trump’s election. The other Asian US allies are wary of raising unrealistic expectations of what can be achieved with Trump in office. Japan, clearly hedging its bets, is pushing to revive the Trans-Pacific Partnership without the United States. The Philippines and Malaysia, seeing no credible US response to China’s assertive behaviour in the South China Sea, continue to deal with Beijing directly on territorial disputes. Yet the Australian government clearly believes that cuddling up to Trump — as demonstrated at the recent leaders’ meeting in New York aboard the USS Intrepid — offers some kind of strategic reassurance in an era of volatility. Why? Canberra’s approach is not new. In the last 15 years there has been increasing sentimentality in the US–Australia relationship. Indeed the events in New York probably represent something of a high point in the fusion of the alliance with Australian military mythology, as dinner guests were shown stirring videos drawing a line all the way from Australians and Americans fighting at Le Hamel in 1918 to contemporary conflicts in the Middle East. At face value, of course, this is no bad thing. But reliance on this particular narrative of the alliance may mislead both the US and Australian publics. It reinforces the expectation in Washington that Australia will always be there. As one Obama administration official said pointedly in 2015, ‘all our allies give us headaches, except for Australia. You can always count on Australia’. Is there any reason to think that this view has changed under a transactional president like Trump? Sure, the pageantry in New York might have well given the President a much-needed lesson on alliances. And the recent Australia–United States Ministerial Consultations in Sydney shows that below the leaders’ level, …continue reading