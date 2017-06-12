2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
Experienced UI/UX Designer (Tokyo)
Call Direct, a fast growing cloud-based software company, is looking for a new UI and UX designer. You must have a strong portfolio demonstrating your experience and skill in creating wireframes, user flows and site maps. The ideal candidate has a bachelor or master degree in human-computer interaction, web design or related fields.
Linen Factory Line Worker (Saitama)
Hakushosha, a linen supply company, is looking for staff to work in their factory in Iwatsuki, Saitama. No Japanese required and working days negotiable from Monday to Saturday. Possibility to be promoted to a full-time contract upon request.
Spanish-Japanese Interpreter/Translator (Hiroshima)
ORJ is looking for Spanish-Japanese interpreter/translator to help communications with Japanese manufacturer’s employees from Spanish speaking countries to live and work smoothly in Japan. You must have a JLPT N2 level or above. No experience necessary. Moving costs to Hiroshima will be fully covered!
Marketing Assistant (Tokyo)
A marketing assistant is needed in Tokyo for …continue reading