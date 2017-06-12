2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back each week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Experienced UI/UX Designer (Tokyo) Japanese: Business Level

English: Basic

Must currently reside in Japan

¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year

Experience using Photoshop, Sketch, Illustrator, Fireworks or InVision

Proficiency in HTML, CSS and JavaScript for prototyping Call Direct, a fast growing cloud-based software company, is looking for a new UI and UX designer. You must have a strong portfolio demonstrating your experience and skill in creating wireframes, user flows and site maps. The ideal candidate has a bachelor or master degree in human-computer interaction, web design or related fields. Apply Linen Factory Line Worker (Saitama) English: Basic

Part-time

¥900 / Hour

Must currently reside in Japan

Must have a valid working visa for Japan Hakushosha, a linen supply company, is looking for staff to work in their factory in Iwatsuki, Saitama. No Japanese required and working days negotiable from Monday to Saturday. Possibility to be promoted to a full-time contract upon request. Apply Spanish-Japanese Interpreter/Translator (Hiroshima) Spanish: Native level

JLPT N2 or above

¥240,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

Must have two-year college degree or above

Experience working at Japanese company

Visa sponsorship available ORJ is looking for Spanish-Japanese interpreter/translator to help communications with Japanese manufacturer’s employees from Spanish speaking countries to live and work smoothly in Japan. You must have a JLPT N2 level or above. No experience necessary. Moving costs to Hiroshima will be fully covered! Apply Marketing Assistant (Tokyo) English: Conversational

Japanese: Fluent

Must currently reside in Japan

Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Adobe Acrobat A marketing assistant is needed in Tokyo for …continue reading