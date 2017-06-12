China’s dangerous ethnic policies in Xinjiang

Author: Ben Hillman, ANU

In the latest tightening of the screws on China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region, authorities have banned the use of several baby names, including Muhammad, Haji, Islam and Imam.

According to authorities, the naming regulations are designed to curtail ‘religious fervour’. But the ruling also targets Uyghur nationalism, which is often conflated with Islamic extremism in China. Names with the stem ‘Turk’ — such as Turkizat and Turkinaz — are also banned. But curiously Mehmet — the Turkic (and Uyghur) version of Muhammad and a very common male name in Xinjiang — has not been banned, suggesting that senior Communist Party officials might be unaware of its meaning. If so, this is a reminder of the cultural illiteracy and insensitivity that frequently underlies policymaking in the region.

An ethnic Uighur looks at the old town in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, 23 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter).

The ruling on baby names follows an earlier ban on ‘abnormal’ beards and full-face and body coverings. New legislation also prevents people from rejecting ‘radio, television or other public facilities and services’, marrying in accordance with religious rather than legal procedures, and using the halal principle to interfere with the ‘secular life of others’.

The legislation codifies security policies that have been applied patchily throughout the region in recent years as part of government efforts to combat religious extremism. It also forms part