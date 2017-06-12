Disposal of Large Garbage and Electrical Items in Tokyo

Source: japaninfoswap.com First, contact your ward’s disposal office to make a reservation for the collection of your items. Please note that there will be a small fee for the disposal of these items. Large Garbage Items that are approximately 30 cm X 30 cm X 30 cm or larger (i.e. furniture, bedding etc.). Minato-ku, Shibuya-ku, Shinjuku-ku, Setagaya-ku, Shinagawa-ku, Meguro-ku, Chiyoda-ku – (03) 5296-7000.

Ota-ku – (03) 5465-5300. Electrical Items For example, air conditioners, TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines etc. Minato-ku, Shibuya-ku, Shinjuku-ku, Setagaya-ku, Shinagawa-ku, Meguro-ku, Chiyoda-ku, Ota-ku – 03-5296-7200. Personal Computers: A collection/recycling fee applies for computers purchased on or before September 30, 2003. If there is a recycle symbol on the PC, then there will not be a fee charged and you should contact the manufacturer directly for collection. If you are unsure of the manufacturer, please call the Personal Computer 3R Promotion Center at 03-5282-7685. When you make an appointment for disposal, you will need to provide your address and telephone number. At that time, they will inform you of the handling fee and the collection place and date. Please write down the amount that the disposal office has given you and visit your nearest convenience store. Tell them that you would like to make the payment for your large garbage/electrical items (粗大ごみ – sodai gomi). Please note that the payment at the convenience store can only be made in cash, no credit cards. Once you make your payment, they will provide you with the large garbage collection sticker called, (粗大ごみ手数料納付券- sodai-gomi tesuryo-nofuken). See the sample of the actual sticker below. Please note that the sticker will vary from ward to ward. Fill out the sticker (write your name, address and the date of when they will pick up the items) and place it on each item accordingly. Place the items outside of …continue reading