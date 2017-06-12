Source: Direction Japan When you have lawyers friends, it can be useful but can also be a double edged sword. Early 2016, I was back from a kick off meeting in Europe. Nothing unusual. I had this week a visitor from our headquarter. During our meeting, I got a phone call on my private phone. This was my lawyer friend. In fact our company was asking their services for all company matters. He just told me that he had been assigned a task related to our Japanese office by the headquarter back in Europe. As a lawyer he was not allowed to tell me more. I wondered why the head office dis not go through me for legal matters as it was always the case… Then I understood. I was the target… This is quite a long story to tell, so I will separate it in small chunks to keep the thrill and suspense alive. It took me one year to be able to write about this but clearly it will give you more insights about Gaishikei. Share The post It all starts with a Phone call appeared first on Direction Japan. …continue reading