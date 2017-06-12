Japanese raccoon figure’s 8 Lucky items

|
Have you ever seen this Japanese raccoon (Tanuki たぬき）figure?
You may be spotted the raccoon figure in front of restaurants, Izakaya, inns, shops, etc. in Japan.
This is “Shigarakiyaki”, a pottery made in Kōga city in Shiga prefecture.
It is said that this figure invites good fortune as he has 8 lucky items which reminds you the important elements of being a successful merchant.
Can you tell what are they?
Photo: https://blogs.yahoo.co.jp/mtada33/9833732.html
1、笠（かさ）- The Hat
The big hat protects you from disasters. Be prepare regularly.
2、大きな目 – Big eyes
Big eyes can look through others and can judge correctly. Also be attentive, has consideration to others.
3、笑顔 – Smile
Don’t forget to smile.
4、大きなお腹 – Big belly
Shall have calmness and boldness.
5、通い帳（かよいちょう）- Passbook
Credibility is important. Build a trustworthy relationship.
6、金袋（かなぶくろ） – Moneybag
Have a economic fortune. (testicles in slung term of Japanese is 金玉 (gold ball))
7、太い尻尾 – Big tail
All is well that ends well.
8、お酒（徳利/とっくり）- Sake bottle
Let’s have a natural virtue. (In Japan, we have a word called “nominucation”. Nomu means to drink in Japanese).
Drink and make communication with people.
Source: http://paranet1.blogspot.jp/2013/07/tanuki-hassouengi.html
Besides these 8 fortunes, Tanuki (Japanese raccoon) the word itself has similar sounds as 他抜き- excel others.
So it’s considered a lucky item for merchants.
Would you like to have one at home?
Thank you for reading.
