Life insurers ask BoJ to map out how it will exit easing

‘”The BOJ shouldn’t be afraid of revising (its exit strategy) in the future and openly debate the subject now, paying heed to market voices,” Akio Negishi, chairman of the Life Insurance Association of Japan, told a news conference on Friday’ according to Reuters.

Buying up Japanese government bonds has been at the core of the central bank’s quantative easing strategy and how this paper is valued directly impacts life cos’ balance sheets which at 31 December were worth 369,119 billion yen of which 40% was in JGBs [see archive March Life cos (-Post Insurance) now have 30% of their money abroad]

‘”We hope the BOJ releases [details of an exit strategy] with clear, meticulous explanation” that could avoid causing market confusion”‘, Mr Negishi added.

© 2017 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.



This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-20

…continue reading