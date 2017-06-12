Pareto in Personal Finance

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about relativity in personal finance -the way things seem tountil one day you wake up and there have been, seemingly overnight.

Today’s post is similar.

At first personal finance seems baffling, overwhelming. We don’t learn it in school and most of us don’t learn it at home either. Clearly we should leave it to the pros.

But in personal finance, like in many other fields, the Pareto Principle applies. This says that you can get most of the benefit from a small amount of effort.

I often mention this in seminars: at first you can start with some simple rules of thumb, then you learn all sorts of new information and ideas, which confirm that the initial rules of thumb were right after all 😉

There is an additional benefit too. Initial small successes often encourage people, so they end up making more effort and learning more as the whole process becomes more fun and interesting. Nothing succeeds like success.

So what are the really effective simple things we can start with? Well, here is my top ten ways to get started with personal finance and transform your life.