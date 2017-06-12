Rain & Vows: Why Is June A Wedding Season In Japan?

Source: savvytokyo.com There are three common types of weddings in Japan: a “paper” wedding, where you just sign the relevant documents and you’re good to go; a traditional Japanese wedding at a Shinto shrine, and the recently more common Western-style ceremonies held at pseudo-wedding chapels with “foreign priests” who may or may not be English teachers moonlighting for the occasion. No matter which type of wedding it is though, for some reason many of them take place not in the season of love (supposedly, February), but in the season of rain — June. A wedding procession at Meiji Shrine. June 2017. #junebride A post shared by Savvy Tokyo (@savvytokyo) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT Popularized in Japan after the 1948 movie of the same name, “June bride” is a term that you’ll often see in Japanese manga, anime, TV dramas, Instagram, and of course all wedding-related businesses. As soon as June kicks in, you’ll suddenly start noticing a boost in wedding promotions, special photo plans and other related festivities — along with of course, a wedding after wedding you may be invited to if you live here. I can personally name about six Japanese friends offhand that have gotten married in June. Though there isn’t a single, concrete reason for the longevity of this tradition, there are some interpretations that different generations of women ascribe to the persistence of the June bride image in Japan. Here are some of them. Ancient Beliefs June, being the month of Juno, the Roman goddess of marriage, was thought to confer good luck onto couples — in other words, June is automatically a lucky month to get married in. Like in many other parts of the world, this mythology is still quoted as being part of the reason for the success …continue reading