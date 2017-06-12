This Week in Japan, June 12-18

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
We Singing Colors
From Bucharest comes indie-pop outfit We Singing Colors. Blending acoustic guitars, electric guitar washes, driving rhythms — male and female vocals floating above it all — the group makes quite a racket considering its two members Andrei Hategan (vocals, acoustic guitar), Roxana Niculae (vocals) do it all themselves. They’ve already ranged as far India, but come to Japan for a week long tour for the first time.
From the Bucharest boogie to Kyoto flower festivals, there’s something for everyone this week in Japan! If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.
Monday: Bucharest boogie
Tuesday: Indie rock redux
Wednesday: Northern lights
Sapporo Matsuri
Thursday: International living
Interior Lifestyle Tokyo
Interior Lifestyle Tokyo is an international trade fair for Tokyo to propose lifestyle concepts in interior design markets from around the world. Interior Lifestyle Tokyo derives from two trade fairs — Ambiente, the largest consumer goods trade fair in the world, and Heimtextil, an international trade fair for household and commercial textiles. In Japan, Interior Lifestyle Tokyo is held in June, while its sister fair, IFFT/Interior Lifestyle Living, takes place in November.