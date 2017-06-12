Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Week in Japan, June 12-18

Source: Gaijin Pot

We Singing Colors

From Bucharest comes indie-pop outfit We Singing Colors. Blending acoustic guitars, electric guitar washes, driving rhythms — male and female vocals floating above it all — the group makes quite a racket considering its two members Andrei Hategan (vocals, acoustic guitar), Roxana Niculae (vocals) do it all themselves. They’ve already ranged as far India, but come to Japan for a week long tour for the first time.

From the Bucharest boogie to Kyoto flower festivals, there’s something for everyone this week in Japan! If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Bucharest boogie

We Singing Colors

From Bucharest comes indie-pop outfit We Singing Colors. Blending acoustic guitars, electric guitar washes, driving rhythms — male and female vocals floating above it all — the group makes quite a racket considering its two members Andrei Hategan (vocals, acoustic guitar), Roxana Niculae (vocals) do it all themselves. They’ve already ranged as far India, but come to Japan for a week long tour for the first time.

Date
June 13
Time
7 p.m.
Location
Music Bar Melodia Nakano, Tokyo – Map
Fee
¥2,000

More Info

Tuesday: Indie rock redux


Evan Dando

Date
June 12
Time
7:30 p.m.
Location
Space Odd Shibuya – Map
Fee
¥6,000

More Info

Wednesday: Northern lights


Sapporo Matsuri

Date
June 14-16
Time
Various
Location
Hokkaido Shrine, Sapporo – Map
Fee
Free

More Info

Thursday: International living


Interior Lifestyle Tokyo

Interior Lifestyle Tokyo is an international trade fair for Tokyo to propose lifestyle concepts in interior design markets from around the world. Interior Lifestyle Tokyo derives from two trade fairs — Ambiente, the largest consumer goods trade fair in the world, and Heimtextil, an international trade fair for household and commercial textiles. In Japan, Interior Lifestyle Tokyo is held in June, while its sister fair, IFFT/Interior Lifestyle Living, takes place in November.

Date
June 15-16
Time
10 a.m.-6 …continue reading
    