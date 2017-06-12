This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 17-18

Source: savvytokyo.com © Photo by For better or for worse, Rembert Evenepoel, Belgium, 2016

For The Love of the Film ShortShorts Film Festival Launched in 1999 as a small film festival in Harajuku that featured only six short titles by George Lucas when he was a student, this annual event has grown to become one of the largest Academy-recognized film festivals in Asia. This year, a record-high 250 titles selected from 9000 contestants from around the world, are screened in five locations in Tokyo and Yokohama. A perfect event to get some creativity and inspiration boost! For a full program list see the link below. Date NOW THROUGH Sun, JUNE 25, 2017 Time VARIOUS Location Various (See website for details) Fee MOST EVENTS AND SCREENINGS ARE FREE More Info

Street Dancing Salsa Street Festival Grab a shot of tequila and a hot chilly taco and get ready to groove to the latest salsa tunes with fellow dance lovers in Yoyogi Park. Latin American handicraft and salsa workshop booths will also be available in case you want to take something back home. Date Sat, June 17-Sun, June 18, 2017 Time 10 a.m-8 p.m. (Sat), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sun) Location Yoyogi Park Keyaki Street, 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Fee Free More Info

All Hail The UK Great British Food Market For a yet another year, Marunouchi is on a mission to prove to the world that Brit food isn’t all about meat and two veg. Come and taste for yourself the best of the U.K.’s local cuisine, …continue reading