US alliance under Trump

Author: Editors, East Asia Forum

The election of Donald Trump has presented significant new challenges for US allies across Europe and Asia alike. Trump has railed against US trade deficits with Germany and Japan; warned that US allies will be expected to contribute more to alliance burden-sharing; and shaken the notion of the US nuclear umbrella when he appeared to sanction the idea of Japan and South Korea developing an independent nuclear weapons capability. Each of Trump’s arguments is broadly underpinned by an ‘America first’ approach to US strategic and economic policy, in which US alliances are no longer valued as a core tenet of US strategy, but are instead viewed as individual ‘deals’, whose worth must be proven on a case-by-case basis.

A pedestrian walks past a newspaper headline regarding US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, in central Sydney, Australia, 3 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/David Gray).

Trump’s transactional conception of alliances was keenly felt in Australia, where a refugee settlement deal signed between Australia and the Obama Administration famously disrupted the first phone call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Since then, Australian government officials have worked overtime to put the US-Australia alliance back on track. In early May, the two leaders attended a black tie dinner in …continue reading