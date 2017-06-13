8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nihonbashi

Source: Gaijin Pot When you’re traveling to a new city and thinking about a place to stay, you’ll want to know where the city center is. In Paris, there’s the Eiffel Tower for reference. Beijing has Tiananmen Square. The name of New York’s Central Park gives the game away. But ask any Tokyoite where the center of Tokyo is and they’ll probably answer that there isn’t one — it depends. It could be Tokyo Skytree but that’s more of a modern shopping district. Tokyo station? Hmmm, not unless you want to sleep in an office. The Tokyo Islands? Now you’re a 24-hour ferry ride away on a volcanic archipelago. Find the center. Ready….go! Heads up: Tokyo does have a center. It signifies not just the innermost point of the capital city but that of the whole of Japan. It’s called Nihonbashi. Marking the zero kilometer point at which all distances are measured to in Tokyo, it’s a neighborhood that not many travelers consider when looking for holiday digs, despite being the heart of the city — literally. “Nihonbashi” means “Japan bridge” and there’s an historic bridge which marks the zero kilometer point. So if you’re driving to the city, the highway signs to Tokyo will actually state the distance to this bridge. Because it’s often labelled as a business district — home to both the Bank of Japan and the Tokyo Stock Exchange — it’s therefore not the kind of place where the average Tokyoite hangs out (unless they’re heavily into economics or stock tickers). Wrong! There are actually a ton of very cool things to do in Nihonbashi that attract locals regularly and prove that you should never pay attention to labels. Here are eight things to …continue reading