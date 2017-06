Hasegawa Sadanobu I. 長谷川 貞信 (1809-1879) painted an ukiyo-e series called Famous Places in the Capital, which was Kyôto in earlier days. This picture is the scenery of the Fushimi Inari taisha 伏見稲荷大社 of 1870-1871. A very famous place and a frequently visited tourist spot even today.

Source Museum of Fine Arts

