Beach day for a sunny day :)

Source: city-cost.com It took hours for both of us to get to this beautiful place but it was worth it for a birthday gift. We just spent our day feeling the nature here in Japan even though there are somtimes a lot of hindrances to take time for yourself here. Just like your working schedule that you cannot skip because you need the money, even doing overtime on Saturdays and Sundays. We are trainees here in Japan but we do work with pay, under an agency of Japan and the Philippines. After all the struggles that happened in my life I thank to God that I am so blessed that I can do the things I want (but I still need to work hard)! Suddenly I searched on the Internet for places you can go where you can feel relaxed in that way like you are at your home with your family and you also feel happy despite of the stress and pressure that we feel at work. Near our place here in Saijo, Ehime, Imabari is the nearest place where you can access the beautiful sea. The area is also home to hotels, parks, delicious food and some of the kindest people you will meet.At first we didn’t know how to get there and exactly what kind of transport to ride to be finally there. Thanks for our patience though because under the sun we walked almost 6 kilometers as we didn’t know where the busses go! So we relied on Google Maps until we got there! At last we could feel the fresh air of the sunny day. It was well worth waiting for. I really love the sea and also the food that we had there. There is also a boat that you can …continue reading