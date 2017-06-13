Breaking the Mold: Teach English in Japan as a Non-Native Speaker

Source: Gaijin Pot One of the best things about writing here on GaijinPot is the huge community we get to interact with via the Facebook group and other social media channels, as well as our own comments section. I’ve previously written about how to find an English teaching job and how to nail that job application here in Japan as well as how to ace an ALT interview. Today, I’ve decided to tackle an issue that seems to be extremely common among readers. I’m often asked questions like this: “I’m not a native speaker, but can I still teach English in Japan? If so, where can I find a job?” The answer to the first part of the question is: yes (with a few caveats). As for the second, well, that’s a bit more complicated. In principle, according to immigration law, all that an overseas applicant needs to teach English in Japan is: a university degree

a firm job offer from a company willing to sponsor your working visa So, contrary to some comments I have read in the past, there is no legal impediment to non-native speakers becoming English teachers. I’m not a native speaker, but can I still teach English in Japan? My view is that, in some cases, non-native speakers can actually make more effective teachers than native ones. As a writer and teacher, I’ve immersed myself in the English language from an early age. But the same can’t be said of many native speaking teachers here in Japan. They often have degrees and prior working experience completely unrelated to either the English language or education in general. Conversely, some of the non-native teachers I have worked alongside, in places like Osaka and Kurashiki City in Okayama Prefecture, have turned out to be some of the best educators I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I …continue reading