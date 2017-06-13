Hakuba Accommodation

Source: Hakuba Blog Hakuba ski hotels Japan ” data-medium-file=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/hakuba-hotel.jpg?w=640?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/hakuba-hotel.jpg?w=640?w=553″ src=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/hakuba-hotel.jpg?w=640″ alt=”Hakuba” srcset=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/hakuba-hotel.jpg 553w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/hakuba-hotel.jpg?w=150 150w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/hakuba-hotel.jpg?w=300 300w” sizes=”(max-width: 553px) 100vw, 553px”> Japanese style rooms with western comforts There are many options for accommodation in the Hakuba Valley . When you are searching for the best place to stay for your holiday there are a couple of things you should look for. Position is important. Ski-in, ski-out is not necessarily a good thing here. With 8 resort areas and 25 kms separating the furthest ones it makes more sense to stay central. The northern resort of Cortina does get a huge amount of snow however it does not always come from that direction. The key to Hakuba is having easy access to all of the resorts. The White Horse Hotel has a private shuttle service that will drop you off and pick you up at all of the resorts at any time of the day. If you want to be first in line for fresh tracks or get to your lesson in relative comfort with no stress then definitely this is for you. We also advise you on the best places to go every morning so you’ll be sure to get the most favourable conditions on a daily basis. Everyone is different and while a lot of people talk about chasing the deep powder which we certainly specialise in, we also find that many of our guests are just looking for uncrowded groomed runs with maybe just a little fresh snow. We take everybody’s needs into consideraton when helping them choose where to go each morning. Position also comes into play for apres. Being able to stroll out of your hotel and have a number of fantastic options for dinner and drinks is a bonus. Once again the White Horse Hotel is perfect in …continue reading