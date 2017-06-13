Mt Fuji Climbing Dates and Tips

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Mt Fuji climbing season is starting soon! With proper training and preparation, your Mt Fuji climb will be a memorable experience. 2017 climbing season dates The trails will be open as follows: Yoshida (Yamanashi Prefefecture side): Sat 1 July to Sun 10 September

(Yamanashi Prefefecture side): Sat 1 July to Sun 10 September Fujinomiya, Gotemba and Subashiri (Shizuoka Prefecture side): Mon 10 July to Sun 10 September Tips for safe and fun mountain climbing 1. Avoid the crowds To stay clear of the crowds, avoid days just before Sundays and public holidays, such as Saturdays, which are by far the busiest day of the season. There are less crowds on weekdays.

In the early morning hours, the peak area is heavily congested with climbers heading to the summit to watch the sun rise. Follow the directions of guides, who are there to control traffic.

You can enjoy sunrise views from other spots other than the summit, such as from mountain huts. 2. Get fit and rest properly “Bullet-climbing”, the practice of starting a climb in the late evening (despite inadequate fitness) and hiking through the night to reach the summit – is dangerous. It increases susceptibility to injury and altitude sickness. Climbers are advised to take proper rest breaks and stop at a mountain hut while ascending.

All climbers should rest for one or more hours at the 5th station level to acclimatise their bodies to the increase altitude.

Climbers with any chronic illness should seek advice from their doctor before attempting to climb.

Avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water (or diluted isotonic beverages) regularly. 3. Bring proper equipment As Mt Fuji is classed as an active volcano, climbers should bring a hard hat and dust mask in the event of an unexpected eruption. These PPE items can protect your head in the case of falling rocks and can fend off dust when trekking town the descent trails, which quickly get dusty. Inform your family …continue reading