Music Monday: Kero Kero Bonito

Western electronic music of the 70s and 80s were a huge influence on Japanese pop music. J-Pop, with its uptempo beats and technicolor costumes, then came into its own and turned around to influence a subset of western music, creating an odd cause-and-effect loop. So with the music of Kero Kero Bonito it feels as though we’ve come full circle.

Kero Kero Bonito (kero kero is the sound a frog makes and bonito is a type of fish) are a London-based trio fronted by Midori Perry, who is half Japanese. She sings and raps seamlessly between English and Japanese. Together with Gus Lobban and Jamie Bulled, the three make J-pop and video game-inspired music with a feel-good infectiousness that’s sure to brighten any day, even a Monday.

KKB, as they’re called for short, put out their first full album late last year. But last month they began releasing remixes of their songs done by other artists, which are equally great. But if you’re not familiar with KKB, have a listen to two of our favorites off the album and then go check out some of the remixes.

Like what you hear? You can find more of their music on YouTube. Kero Kero Bonito is also on Twitter and Facebook.

