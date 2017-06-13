Source: city-cost.com Japan is the crafter’s dream. Doesn’t matter what you are into, you can find some amount of materials to make it. The one hundred yen stores are some of my favorite places to go for supplies too. For only 100 yen you can get your hands on super cute and handy items from needle felting to leather crafting. But if you are looking for something other than idle dabbling, or if you really need quality items, then I have just the place for you. A street in fact, Nippori Fabric town. If you have any interest in fabric, trim or leather craft, you have to take the time to visit this place. Sure there are many fabric stores across Japan, often all filled with the same seasonal prints which are to die for, but they are also unfortunately often really expensive. It makes the whole do it yourself experience not worth the price tag when your item still ends up looking just like everyone else’s and costs more in time AND money than the clothing you can get in a store. But Nippori fabric town is not just one of the expensive boutiques. No no no. It is so much better and so much more than that.Just look at all these stores. And each one is full of different kinds of fabrics, or buttons, or lace, or leather, or whatever your sewing crafting mind can imagine. The absolute best part is how cheap some of the places are!!! Now I’m a broke mother of three with no job and a horrible addiction to fabric. I spent the little amount I had finally saved up just to get out to Nippori. I however scrounged up more money magically when I found myself neck deep in bolts of fabric with an ocean’s …continue reading