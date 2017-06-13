South Korea steps up as the US steps back

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Stephen Costello, Asia East The South Korean election was a tectonic event in East Asian policy. As Seoul’s former foreign minister Young-kwan Yoon recently noted, this is only the second conservative-to-progressive power shift in South Korea’s modern history. Combined with its unique birth — immediately following Park Geun-hye’s impeachment and a snap election — this shift will require the new government to take up to two months to staff its ministries and ensure that it fully controls the levers of government. South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) burns incense during the annual 18 May Democratic Uprising memorial at the Gwangju 18 May National Cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, 18 May 2017, as the government holds an annual ceremony to mark the 37th anniversary of a pro-democracy uprising. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Min-hee). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-400×276.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-600×413.jpg” title=”South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) burns incense during the annual 18 May Democratic Uprising memorial at the Gwangju 18 May National Cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, 18 May 2017, as the government holds an annual ceremony to mark the 37th anniversary of a pro-democracy uprising. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Min-hee).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-400×276.jpg” alt=”South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) burns incense during the annual 18 May Democratic Uprising memorial at the Gwangju 18 May National Cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, 18 May 2017, as the government holds an annual ceremony to mark the 37th anniversary of a pro-democracy uprising. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Min-hee).” width=”400″ height=”276″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-400×276.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-150×103.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-768×529.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-600×413.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-300×207.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-100×69.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX36BKY-500×345.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> This election was a far broader victory for society rather than for one party or ideology. As much as this was a re-taking of the government back from the conservatives, it was also a return …continue reading