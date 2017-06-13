Tokyo Art Scene: 5 Exhibitions To Visit This Summer

Source: savvytokyo.com Summer in the city can be a stressful affair. The combination of heat, tourists and rain means Tokyo‘s sightseeing hotspots become instantly crowded, and you may be tempted to hunker down in a park or pool until September. But Tokyo is host to a range of interesting, unusual exhibitions this summer — and if you‘re savvy about your visit, you might just have the whole gallery to yourself. With no shortage of fantastic artwork to peruse, and with subjects as wide as architecture, twentieth-century sculpture or Indian photography, it‘s the perfect way to wile away a summer‘s day. 1. Dayanita Singh at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum Dayanita Singh. “I Am As I Am”, 1999, Collection of the National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto. Explore the pioneering work of Indian photographer Dayanita Singh. First working as a photojournalist, Singh grew tired of the frequently exoticised representations of her homeland, and moved to art photography in the late 1990s. Now, she is renowned for her striking, honest work, which forms the subject of her first solo exhibition in Japan, Museum Bhavan. The exhibition focuses on the ‘portable museum‘: a traveling family of movable wooden structures where monochrome prints are displayed and rearranged from gallery to gallery. Here, documentary and fiction collide, providing the visitor with multiple viewing experiences and asking larger questions about the ethos of the museum industry. It‘s a thought-provoking and beautiful show, which stresses the possibilities of the photographic medium while considering issues such as class, gender and prejudice. When: Until Mon, July 17, 2017

Open: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Where: Tokyo Photographic Art Museum, Ebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

How much: ¥800 (Adults), ¥700 (College students), ¥600 (High school students/Over 65 years old) 2. Giacometti at the National Art Centre