10 Awesome Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Japan

Source: savvytokyo.com Giants Golf Bag Pen Stand One for the playful dads. Brighten up pop’s desk at work or at home with this special pen stand with the logo of Japan’s favorite baseball team, the Yomiuri Giants (whose players are obviously into golf, too!). Purchase at Ball Park Store at Tokyo Dome. ¥3,024. More Info “Man’s Order” Sake Presented in a lovely shaped round bottle, dad can use this one as a souvenir once the liquor’s gone — or refill it with alternative booze. Buy at Takashimaya stores and online. ¥5,400. More Info Sony’s Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Walkman With this new waterproof and dustproof gadget from Sony, dad can listen to his tunes while jogging, swimming, hiking, mount climbing and more — rain or shine. Hands-free and compatible with your smart phone, the new Walkman can endure extreme temperatures from -5 °C to 45 °C. But at all Sony stores or online. ¥18,880 for 16 GB. More Info Father’s Day Afternoon Tea At The InterContinental Tokyo Bay Invite dad for a quiet afternoon tea set at the Intercontinental Tokyo Bay. This stylish Japan-inspired set features everything from macarons, petit sandwiches, mini parfaits and more presented in a typical Japanese obento-style. The plan also includes a surpsrise photo and a special message to dad. Reservations recommended. ¥3,833 (Weekends). More Info Letter Necktie One of the most creative necktie brands in Japan, giraffe by Smiles merges the two most popular Father’s Day gifts together — a tie and a letter. You can write a personal message on the back of the tie, …continue reading