Birds of Paradise: What Happened When Abe Met Duterte

Source: Gaijin Pot It wasn’t just pineapples, bird naming and bedrooms. A lot more went down for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a two-day visit to the Philippines to meet with its controversial new president, Rodrigo Duterte. While the actual summit was in January, its contents and political implications are still quite relevant. Expect a briefing on all that in a bit. First, here are some of the stranger, more whimsical aspects of his visit with the president of the Philippines that took place at an array of venues, including Duterte’s family home. Abe got to see Duterte’s bedroom for, um, reasons.

He was also permitted to see Duterte’s favorite mosquito net, which — I’m assured — wasn’t a euphemism for something.

Furthermore, Abe managed to get one of the rarest birds in the world named in his honor. He was even given a photo of the newly named “Sakura.”

Last but not least, he was spoiled with a large gift of pineapples. (I’m guessing the first person to mention PPAP was on the flight back to Tokyo.) After pleasure came business This meeting was more than just an opportunity to sample some pineapples. As far as finance and trade goes, it’s a pretty big deal for the two nations. Abe pledged ¥1 trillion to the Philippines in the form of government aid and private investment over the next five years. Abe also expressed a desire to help build new roads across the Philippines. The investments were plentiful for Manila, with plans that utilized Japanese technology and increased maritime patrols to help curtail drug trafficking for both countries. The leaders also spoke about ensuring that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) be upheld in some way, as both have a strong vested interest in the multinational trade agreement, which suffered a major setback after the U.S. backed out under …continue reading