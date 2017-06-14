Building a House in Japan 2

The rather terrifying quote we got yesterday

At the end of last month I posted the first in this new series describing our adventures as we look into our options to move in with my in-laws.

A lot has happened since my wife told me that this was important to her, and while it hasn’t always been fun, we are learning new things every day 🙂

The most important thing I have learned so far is that this is going to take a long time, but the more people I talk to the better I understand our options and what we want. My one piece of advice to others would be not to rush this process. Give yourself a year or so just to get information and compare companies and products. We’re only a month into it, but already I know so much more than I did five weeks ago.

We’ve gone from wanting to build two houses, to one house, to an extension, to renovating the existing house, and now we’re thinking about those options. Some are impractical, some too expensive, and some might not work day to day.

We’ve talked to a number of house builders, and have selected two (for now) to follow up with. I have another two that I intend to contact, and suspect we’ll end up talking to some of the ones we initially dismissed too, just to make sure we are not missing anything.

The first company is a medium-sized company out of Iwate. I first noticed them after seeing one of their houses going up nearby, and taking a leaflet. They focus on insulation, ventilation, and livability (all good things in my eyes). The guy we are talking to turned out to be