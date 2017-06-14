Fancy Some Fancy Oreos?

Source: city-cost.com One of the perks of living in Japan is all the weird snacks we get here that are a spin off of familiar snacks, but they aren’t available back home. It’s not the healthiest of hobbies, but I’m often curious about these when I’m snack shopping. Sometimes they’re so good I wish they weren’t seasonal or hard to find.Today was one of those days where I didn’t want to do anything at all, including eating any of the usual snacks. I was in that only-a-pet-store-will-cheer-me-up mood on the way out of the house. Anyway, at a quick stop to the best snack store in the area, I found these beauties.Crispy Oreos in Tiramisu flavor, sure I’ll try that. Next to them was an empty space labeled Crispy Oreo Vanilla Mouse. Not so interested but hey they’re out anyway. It says, “Oreo 30th Birthday in Japan,” maybe the reason for the fancy flavors?These are quite thin wafers compared with the usual, plus the filling is thin. But it’s yummy, which is what counts!The box contains three packs of eight cookies, and at the super cheap place where I found them, were around 170 yen.The ‘normal’ Oreos (which includes chocolate and strawberry flavored filling) are only slightly less for a similar size box. …continue reading