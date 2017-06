Source: city-cost.com It is very difficult to reduce the body weight. During the winter its quite difficult to go outside and do some walk or run. However, during the summer, it is the great chance to reduce weight during the summer in Japan?.The following 3 steps will help you to reduce the body weight.1. Reduce the carbohydrate from your diet.2. Increase physical exercise at outside.3. Check your body weight every morning at the same time and record it. …continue reading